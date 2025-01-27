Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,276,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $277.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.61 and a 200 day moving average of $263.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $228.17 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

