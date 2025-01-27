Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.