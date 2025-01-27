Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $943.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 82,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

