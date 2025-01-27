Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 149,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMSL. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $34.09 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

