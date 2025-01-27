Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $255.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average is $239.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

