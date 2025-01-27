Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

