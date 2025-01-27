Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

