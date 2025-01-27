Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

