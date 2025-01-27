Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $206,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCLT stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

