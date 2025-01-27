Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJH opened at $65.40 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.