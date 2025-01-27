Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $240,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $83.22 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

