Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 264,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 68.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 189,509 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% in the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 400,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 199,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1,024.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 180,205 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of FJUL opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $738.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

