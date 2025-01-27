Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $202.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $172.30 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

