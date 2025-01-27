AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $195.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.
AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.57.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 403.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 54.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 28.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
