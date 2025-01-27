Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.84. 460,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 705,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.45 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 893,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 246,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

