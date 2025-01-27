Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,583,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.55.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $247.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.62. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $225.42 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

