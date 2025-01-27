Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,671,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 185,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

