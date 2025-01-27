Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $12.37 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after buying an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,034,000 after buying an additional 71,278 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,628,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

