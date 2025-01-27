Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Purchases 6,276 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.9% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $211.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.72 and a 1 year high of $230.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Waste Management from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.