Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 110.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $605.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

