Bank of America Downgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Neutral

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.12. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7,120,170 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

