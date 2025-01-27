Bank of the James Financial Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On January 21, 2025, Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is scheduled to be disbursed on or around March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the closing of business on March 7, 2025.

This dividend declaration comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide returns to its shareholders. Bank of the James Financial Group, headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, is listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the trading symbol BOTJ.

No financial statements of businesses acquired, pro forma financial information, or shell company transactions were reported in connection with this dividend announcement.

Investors and stakeholders can access additional details regarding this event in Exhibit 104 of the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing also includes the signature of J. Todd Scruggs, Secretary-Treasurer of Bank of the James Financial Group, as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The dividend payment signifies the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and maintaining transparency in its financial operations.

For more information, interested parties can refer to the complete Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

