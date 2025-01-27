Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.03. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bicara Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 55,601 shares trading hands.

BCAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,239,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

