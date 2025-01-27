Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,053.51, but opened at $1,082.66. Biglari shares last traded at $1,093.04, with a volume of 36 shares traded.

Biglari Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $975.85. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $114.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.