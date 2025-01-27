Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,272 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TJX Companies by 161.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TJX Companies by 281.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,351 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 903,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

