Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

