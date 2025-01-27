Blue Trust Inc. Has $305.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.6% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $305,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.06 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

