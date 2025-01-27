Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

