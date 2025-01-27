Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 164.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

