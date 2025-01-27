Blue Trust Inc. Sells 13,479 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $76,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,558,000 after buying an additional 1,589,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,456,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,976,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 190,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 132,354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

