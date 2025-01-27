Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 150,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 117,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

