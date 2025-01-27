BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 193733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.27.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter worth $159,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

