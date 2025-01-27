British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.91, but opened at $39.09. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 1,761,840 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

