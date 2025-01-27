Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $244.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average is $180.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.