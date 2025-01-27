Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$17.31

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.31.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$10.56 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.