Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Takes $543,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,771 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 532,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after buying an additional 477,255 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,271,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after acquiring an additional 452,201 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

