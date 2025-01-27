Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.