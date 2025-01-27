BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

