Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $320.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.50.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,528,267. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

