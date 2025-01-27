Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $194.48 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

