Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,369 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

