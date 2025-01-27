Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 652 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

