Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 348 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $248.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average is $239.52. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

