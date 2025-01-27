Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $219,045,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

