Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,668 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 324.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 787,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 602,191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,840,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 122,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTAB stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

