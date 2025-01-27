Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Decreased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

