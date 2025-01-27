Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,928 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDOG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 926.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

