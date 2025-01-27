Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 185,771 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

