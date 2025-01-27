Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,969 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,107,000 after buying an additional 125,360 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.88 and its 200-day moving average is $284.37. The company has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $239.86 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

