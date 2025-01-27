Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 7,314 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

